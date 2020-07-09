Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly hot tub internet access internet cafe

Update your life for the ultra-modern era in the heart of Glendale's most innovative community concept. An ideal blend of action and entertainment is available in a variety of forms. Pillar at Westgate offers futuristic design and well-appointed in-home amenities combined with the best sporting events, concerts, shopping, bars, restaurants and retail in the state. Pillar at Westgate has all the actions, sounds, and glitter of Glendale's newest hot spot, Westgate City Center. Pillar at Westgate offers a variety of floor plans for every lifestyle need including live/work units. Visit the eight different floor plans of Pillar at Westgate to find your new home today.