Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:03 AM

Pillar at Westgate

6610 N 93rd Ave · (623) 300-1488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3092 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,023

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1097 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,236

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Unit 3065 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,241

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Unit 3064 · Avail. now

$1,326

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pillar at Westgate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
air conditioning
in unit laundry
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
Update your life for the ultra-modern era in the heart of Glendale's most innovative community concept. An ideal blend of action and entertainment is available in a variety of forms. Pillar at Westgate offers futuristic design and well-appointed in-home amenities combined with the best sporting events, concerts, shopping, bars, restaurants and retail in the state. Pillar at Westgate has all the actions, sounds, and glitter of Glendale's newest hot spot, Westgate City Center. Pillar at Westgate offers a variety of floor plans for every lifestyle need including live/work units. Visit the eight different floor plans of Pillar at Westgate to find your new home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pillar at Westgate have any available units?
Pillar at Westgate has 9 units available starting at $1,023 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Pillar at Westgate have?
Some of Pillar at Westgate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pillar at Westgate currently offering any rent specials?
Pillar at Westgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pillar at Westgate pet-friendly?
Yes, Pillar at Westgate is pet friendly.
Does Pillar at Westgate offer parking?
Yes, Pillar at Westgate offers parking.
Does Pillar at Westgate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pillar at Westgate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pillar at Westgate have a pool?
Yes, Pillar at Westgate has a pool.
Does Pillar at Westgate have accessible units?
No, Pillar at Westgate does not have accessible units.
Does Pillar at Westgate have units with dishwashers?
No, Pillar at Westgate does not have units with dishwashers.

