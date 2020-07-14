Amenities

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Cantamar Apartments



Cantamar Apartments is perfectly situated in a peaceful Glendale residential area and provides convenient access to the 101 and I-17 freeway. Our community offers thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom floor plans guaranteed to complement all tastes and styles. In addition to our beautiful, pet friendly homes, you will also enjoy a wealth of onsite amenities to include a shimmering resort inspired pool and hot tub, clubhouse, and contemporary fitness center.



Enjoy an elevated lifestyle with all the shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment available in this wonderful neighborhood! Visit us today and let a member of our friendly, professionally staff show you around. We look forward to meeting you!