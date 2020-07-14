All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like Cantamar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
Cantamar
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Cantamar

16630 N 43rd Ave · (833) 387-1211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16630 N 43rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85306
Park Place North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cantamar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Cantamar Apartments

Cantamar Apartments is perfectly situated in a peaceful Glendale residential area and provides convenient access to the 101 and I-17 freeway. Our community offers thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom floor plans guaranteed to complement all tastes and styles. In addition to our beautiful, pet friendly homes, you will also enjoy a wealth of onsite amenities to include a shimmering resort inspired pool and hot tub, clubhouse, and contemporary fitness center.

Enjoy an elevated lifestyle with all the shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment available in this wonderful neighborhood! Visit us today and let a member of our friendly, professionally staff show you around. We look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cantamar have any available units?
Cantamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Cantamar have?
Some of Cantamar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cantamar currently offering any rent specials?
Cantamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cantamar pet-friendly?
Yes, Cantamar is pet friendly.
Does Cantamar offer parking?
Yes, Cantamar offers parking.
Does Cantamar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cantamar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cantamar have a pool?
Yes, Cantamar has a pool.
Does Cantamar have accessible units?
No, Cantamar does not have accessible units.
Does Cantamar have units with dishwashers?
No, Cantamar does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cantamar?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity