Last updated April 5 2020 at 7:02 PM

9209 N 59TH Avenue

9209 North 59th Avenue · (602) 788-1947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9209 North 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
COMPLETELY REMODELED! New Paint inside and out, New Carpet, New Bath, New Micro, Stove & Dishwasher. Large 2 bdrm townhome has attached 1-car garage, offers soaring ceilings; a large family rm w/a wood-burning fireplace; formal dining area & a nice-sized efficient kitchen with ample counter and storage. Large patio/balcony plus ample private storage spaces. Unit also comes w/inside laundry including a stacked washer/dryer. The Olive Glen Condominium complex offers a pool and spa, plenty of grass & large shade trees & is conveniently located directly across the street from Glendale Community College; is a short distance to Mondo Park, Saguaro Ranch Park Historic Area, a Public Library & is less than 1 mile from shopping and dining. Hurry, this terrific home surely will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9209 N 59TH Avenue have any available units?
9209 N 59TH Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9209 N 59TH Avenue have?
Some of 9209 N 59TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9209 N 59TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9209 N 59TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9209 N 59TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9209 N 59TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 9209 N 59TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9209 N 59TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9209 N 59TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9209 N 59TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9209 N 59TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9209 N 59TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 9209 N 59TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9209 N 59TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9209 N 59TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9209 N 59TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
