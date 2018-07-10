9209 N 59TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

COMPLETELY REMODELED! New Paint inside and out, New Carpet, New Bath, New Micro, Stove & Dishwasher. Large 2 bdrm townhome has attached 1-car garage, offers soaring ceilings; a large family rm w/a wood-burning fireplace; formal dining area & a nice-sized efficient kitchen with ample counter and storage. Large patio/balcony plus ample private storage spaces. Unit also comes w/inside laundry including a stacked washer/dryer. The Olive Glen Condominium complex offers a pool and spa, plenty of grass & large shade trees & is conveniently located directly across the street from Glendale Community College; is a short distance to Mondo Park, Saguaro Ranch Park Historic Area, a Public Library & is less than 1 mile from shopping and dining. Hurry, this terrific home surely will not last long.