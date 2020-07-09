All apartments in Glendale
Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:41 AM

9059 N 52ND Avenue

9059 North 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9059 North 52nd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Great corner location at the end of the community for privacy! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 level Townhome/Condo. Large master bedroom with a nice, big closet. Breakfast area off the kitchen and convenient 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Water/Sewer/Trash Included. Community Pool and great access to GCC. Renters insurance required. *Security deposit is $1195. Sorry NO PETS. One Time $250 admin fee 3.7% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9059 N 52ND Avenue have any available units?
9059 N 52ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9059 N 52ND Avenue have?
Some of 9059 N 52ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9059 N 52ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9059 N 52ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9059 N 52ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9059 N 52ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 9059 N 52ND Avenue offer parking?
No, 9059 N 52ND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9059 N 52ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9059 N 52ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9059 N 52ND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9059 N 52ND Avenue has a pool.
Does 9059 N 52ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9059 N 52ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9059 N 52ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9059 N 52ND Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

