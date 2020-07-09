9059 N 52ND Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great corner location at the end of the community for privacy! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 level Townhome/Condo. Large master bedroom with a nice, big closet. Breakfast area off the kitchen and convenient 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Water/Sewer/Trash Included. Community Pool and great access to GCC. Renters insurance required. *Security deposit is $1195. Sorry NO PETS. One Time $250 admin fee 3.7% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.