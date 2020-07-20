All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 6 2019 at 2:12 PM

8962 W MYRTLE Avenue

8962 West Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8962 West Myrtle Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the beautiful gated community of Provence. Less than a mile from Westgate Entertainment District's dinning, shopping, and sports venues. OPEN floorplan with split Master Suite, private alfresco dining Courtyard, low maintenance yard, Custom Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar and Eat-in Dining, Granite Countertops and custom Wine Cooler/Bar. Solar panels further enhance this high efficiency home for significantly reduced heating/cooling costs. Walking distance away from beautiful community pool and manicured park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue have any available units?
8962 W MYRTLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue have?
Some of 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8962 W MYRTLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8962 W MYRTLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
