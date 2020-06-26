All apartments in Glendale
8959 W Northview Ave
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:44 AM

8959 W Northview Ave

8959 West Northview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8959 West Northview Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d746468044 ---- Charming Home in an Adorable Neighborhood. Just minutes from State Farm Stadium and Westgate Entertainment District. A short walk to a beautifully landscaped park w/ garden fountain, swimming pool and playground. Open layout with family room and kitchen designed to overlook an inviting pergola covered patio surrounded by native plants and lush synthetic grass. Outdoor string lighting creates a fun, cafe ambiance. Perfect for entertaining with a kitchen that features a large island w/ bar seating & built-in sink, counter breakfast bar w/ pendant lighting, rich hardwood cabinets, double wall ovens, built-in microwave, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Upstairs has a functional split plan with a center loft and 2 bedrooms, guest bathroom & laundry room on one side and the other including a master suite w/ a large bedroom, walk-in shower, garden tub, double sink vanity, private toilet room and walk-in closet with open shelving. Washer & Dryer include. You will love this home! Allow dogs 40 lb or less. Sorry, No Cats

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8959 W Northview Ave have any available units?
8959 W Northview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8959 W Northview Ave have?
Some of 8959 W Northview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8959 W Northview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8959 W Northview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8959 W Northview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8959 W Northview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8959 W Northview Ave offer parking?
No, 8959 W Northview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8959 W Northview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8959 W Northview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8959 W Northview Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8959 W Northview Ave has a pool.
Does 8959 W Northview Ave have accessible units?
No, 8959 W Northview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8959 W Northview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8959 W Northview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
