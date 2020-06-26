8959 W Northview Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d746468044 ---- Charming Home in an Adorable Neighborhood. Just minutes from State Farm Stadium and Westgate Entertainment District. A short walk to a beautifully landscaped park w/ garden fountain, swimming pool and playground. Open layout with family room and kitchen designed to overlook an inviting pergola covered patio surrounded by native plants and lush synthetic grass. Outdoor string lighting creates a fun, cafe ambiance. Perfect for entertaining with a kitchen that features a large island w/ bar seating & built-in sink, counter breakfast bar w/ pendant lighting, rich hardwood cabinets, double wall ovens, built-in microwave, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Upstairs has a functional split plan with a center loft and 2 bedrooms, guest bathroom & laundry room on one side and the other including a master suite w/ a large bedroom, walk-in shower, garden tub, double sink vanity, private toilet room and walk-in closet with open shelving. Washer & Dryer include. You will love this home! Allow dogs 40 lb or less. Sorry, No Cats



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Dryer