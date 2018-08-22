All apartments in Glendale
8955 W NORTHVIEW Avenue
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:07 AM

8955 W NORTHVIEW Avenue

8955 West Northview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8955 West Northview Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Low maintenance inside and out. The HOA maintains the front. The side yard is small and easy to look after but boasts a good sized covered patio to do your entertaining on. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a very spacious kitchen with the side by side refrigerator, microwave, range and garbage disposal. The family room and dining area have lots of room for entertaining. There are tile floors throughout and the double garage has attached cabinets for storage an epoxy floor for easy cleaning. Recently painted. Close to all the amenities around the stadium. This home was built to exacting standards to qualify it for the SRP Powerwise Certificate certifying it to be energy efficient (lowering you utility costs).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

