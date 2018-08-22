8955 W NORTHVIEW Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Low maintenance inside and out. The HOA maintains the front. The side yard is small and easy to look after but boasts a good sized covered patio to do your entertaining on. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a very spacious kitchen with the side by side refrigerator, microwave, range and garbage disposal. The family room and dining area have lots of room for entertaining. There are tile floors throughout and the double garage has attached cabinets for storage an epoxy floor for easy cleaning. Recently painted. Close to all the amenities around the stadium. This home was built to exacting standards to qualify it for the SRP Powerwise Certificate certifying it to be energy efficient (lowering you utility costs).