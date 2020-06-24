All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

8950 W Myrtle Ave

8950 West Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8950 West Myrtle Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call today and schedule a tour to pre-lease for May 1st!!!!!

Come check out this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath home!!!! This 1541 sq ft home offers the privacy of a split floor plan with 2 master suites and modern finishes throughout, The oversized garage allows for plenty of storage and the laundry room comes complete with washer and dryer. The private patio in back is the perfect setting for entertaining or just relaxing outside. Situated on a corner lot and conveniently located near Stadium and Westgate City Center, this home is a hidden treasure and wont disappoint.

Pets per owner approval and additional deposit
Available furnished upon request
Call for more details and incentives

Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management
Contact Cynthia Nolan, Property Manager for more information and to schedule a tour
602-754-9909

Rent: $1800
Deposit: $1800
Admin Fee: $149
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Renter's Liability insurance required or $20/month for insurance waiver

**Equal Housing Opportunity**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

