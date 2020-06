Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great townhouse in very well-maintained complex! *Lots of green common areas and community pool* Front courtyard for small dog or BBQ area* Ceramic tile in downstairs Living room & Dining area* Kitchen has oven, dishwasher & refrigerator* Washer and dryer also included in garage* Three bedrooms upstairs - master split with balcony/patio *** $200 OF SECURITY DEPOSIT IS NON REFUNDABLE ADMIN. FEE***