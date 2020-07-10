All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

8833 W Keim Drive

8833 West Keim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8833 West Keim Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305
La Buena Vida

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located right next to the Glendale Stadium, shopping and restaurants this home wow's from the start! With four bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan, you simply do not want to miss out on this one! Upgraded kitchen, with undermount sink and quartz countertops really polish off this look! The master bath is gorgeous with a walk in shower and his and her sinks. Vaulted ceilings in the bedrooms make this feel very spacious and light. The home also features wood flooring and 20" tile throughout! Min credit score of 550, call with questions 602-312-4801 Set up your showing today! ~ Schedule showing/ View my Listings:https://showmojo.com/glennasimmons/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8833 W Keim Drive have any available units?
8833 W Keim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 8833 W Keim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8833 W Keim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8833 W Keim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8833 W Keim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8833 W Keim Drive offer parking?
No, 8833 W Keim Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8833 W Keim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8833 W Keim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8833 W Keim Drive have a pool?
No, 8833 W Keim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8833 W Keim Drive have accessible units?
No, 8833 W Keim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8833 W Keim Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8833 W Keim Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8833 W Keim Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8833 W Keim Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

