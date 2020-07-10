8833 W Keim Drive

Amenities

Located right next to the Glendale Stadium, shopping and restaurants this home wow's from the start! With four bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan, you simply do not want to miss out on this one! Upgraded kitchen, with undermount sink and quartz countertops really polish off this look! The master bath is gorgeous with a walk in shower and his and her sinks. Vaulted ceilings in the bedrooms make this feel very spacious and light. The home also features wood flooring and 20" tile throughout! Min credit score of 550, call with questions 602-312-4801 Set up your showing today! ~ Schedule showing/ View my Listings:https://showmojo.com/glennasimmons/gallery