All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8791 W CAVALIER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8791 W CAVALIER Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

8791 W CAVALIER Drive

8791 West Cavalier Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8791 West Cavalier Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305
La Buena Vida

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
4Br 2Ba home,Sits on big lot with sparkling play pool W/Low maintanence Nature-Soft System.Big kitchen with island/bar,lots of counter space,,Gas stove,pantry,bay windows.Master bedroom w/walk-in closet,separate shower&tub,double sinks. Vaulted ceilings,inside laundry Covered patio,easy care landscape w/automatic watering system,citrus trees, block fence,RV gate/parking,4car slab driveway. walk to stadium,shopping,schools,101 Loop a mile away. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8791 W CAVALIER Drive have any available units?
8791 W CAVALIER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8791 W CAVALIER Drive have?
Some of 8791 W CAVALIER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8791 W CAVALIER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8791 W CAVALIER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8791 W CAVALIER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8791 W CAVALIER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8791 W CAVALIER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8791 W CAVALIER Drive offers parking.
Does 8791 W CAVALIER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8791 W CAVALIER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8791 W CAVALIER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8791 W CAVALIER Drive has a pool.
Does 8791 W CAVALIER Drive have accessible units?
No, 8791 W CAVALIER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8791 W CAVALIER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8791 W CAVALIER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College