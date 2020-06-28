8791 W CAVALIER Drive

Amenities

4Br 2Ba home,Sits on big lot with sparkling play pool W/Low maintanence Nature-Soft System.Big kitchen with island/bar,lots of counter space,,Gas stove,pantry,bay windows.Master bedroom w/walk-in closet,separate shower&tub,double sinks. Vaulted ceilings,inside laundry Covered patio,easy care landscape w/automatic watering system,citrus trees, block fence,RV gate/parking,4car slab driveway. walk to stadium,shopping,schools,101 Loop a mile away. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.