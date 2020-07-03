8787 W MARYLAND Avenue

Amenities

Lifestyle is Included with this Single Level family home located across the street from the Desert Mirage Public Golf Course. This 4 bedroom, 2 Bathroom home features a split floor plan. Interior upgrades include an all NEW Stainless Appliances chef's kitchen with Gas Stove, Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Refrigerator & open to the family room with views of the beautiful Backyard. Formal Living Room or Bonus/Game Room. The Dining Room is in addition to the Breakfast Room with a convenient passthrough to the Kitchen. Large Yard, Enclosed Porch/AZ room, Covered Pergola Patio & Private Sparkling Fenced Swimming Pool that has a removable fence around it. Westgate Shopping, Tanger Outlets, Top Golf, Cardinal's Stadium, Gila River Arena & much more. Location, Location, Location.