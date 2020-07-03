All apartments in Glendale
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

8787 W MARYLAND Avenue

8787 West Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8787 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305
La Buena Vida

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Lifestyle is Included with this Single Level family home located across the street from the Desert Mirage Public Golf Course. This 4 bedroom, 2 Bathroom home features a split floor plan. Interior upgrades include an all NEW Stainless Appliances chef's kitchen with Gas Stove, Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Refrigerator & open to the family room with views of the beautiful Backyard. Formal Living Room or Bonus/Game Room. The Dining Room is in addition to the Breakfast Room with a convenient passthrough to the Kitchen. Large Yard, Enclosed Porch/AZ room, Covered Pergola Patio & Private Sparkling Fenced Swimming Pool that has a removable fence around it. Westgate Shopping, Tanger Outlets, Top Golf, Cardinal's Stadium, Gila River Arena & much more. Location, Location, Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue have any available units?
8787 W MARYLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue have?
Some of 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8787 W MARYLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8787 W MARYLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

