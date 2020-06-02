8606 W HELEN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Former Model Home in quiet and serene neighborhood, located on a cul de sac next to the Sycamore Groove Park in Glendale's premiere Rovey Farms Community. Home features large living and family rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with a den/office on a split and open floor plan with high ceilings and premium finishes along with a huge 3 car garage. Stainless steel appliances in eat in kitchen with granite countertop plus an upgraded HE washer and dryer. Recessed lighting and ceiling speakers throughout home and the patio with a perfect east/west sun exposure, tons of storage plus a huge yard for outdoor entertaining. Landscaped front and back yards with Rachio Intelligent smart controller for efficiency and water savings. Brand new Trane high efficiency HVAC units just installed (2019) with 3rd Generation Nest thermostats for incredible energy savings. Brand New whole-home water treatment and softener system with 5-stage RO unit in kitchen for all the clean drinking water you'll ever need. All new low- water usage toilet systems with new faucets and 5- piece bath (with jetted tub) in master - Over $20,000 in efficiency upgrades this year. Upgraded Gas Stove



Close to Westgate Entertainment District, Desert Diamond Casino, Top Golf, and many more shopping options. Easy access to the 101 and I-10 freeways.