All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8606 W HELEN Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8606 W HELEN Lane
Last updated July 22 2019 at 2:44 AM

8606 W HELEN Lane

8606 West Helen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8606 West Helen Lane, Glendale, AZ 85305
Rovey Farm Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Former Model Home in quiet and serene neighborhood, located on a cul de sac next to the Sycamore Groove Park in Glendale's premiere Rovey Farms Community. Home features large living and family rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with a den/office on a split and open floor plan with high ceilings and premium finishes along with a huge 3 car garage. Stainless steel appliances in eat in kitchen with granite countertop plus an upgraded HE washer and dryer. Recessed lighting and ceiling speakers throughout home and the patio with a perfect east/west sun exposure, tons of storage plus a huge yard for outdoor entertaining. Landscaped front and back yards with Rachio Intelligent smart controller for efficiency and water savings. Brand new Trane high efficiency HVAC units just installed (2019) with 3rd Generation Nest thermostats for incredible energy savings. Brand New whole-home water treatment and softener system with 5-stage RO unit in kitchen for all the clean drinking water you'll ever need. All new low- water usage toilet systems with new faucets and 5- piece bath (with jetted tub) in master - Over $20,000 in efficiency upgrades this year. Upgraded Gas Stove

Close to Westgate Entertainment District, Desert Diamond Casino, Top Golf, and many more shopping options. Easy access to the 101 and I-10 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8606 W HELEN Lane have any available units?
8606 W HELEN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8606 W HELEN Lane have?
Some of 8606 W HELEN Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8606 W HELEN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8606 W HELEN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8606 W HELEN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8606 W HELEN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8606 W HELEN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8606 W HELEN Lane offers parking.
Does 8606 W HELEN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8606 W HELEN Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8606 W HELEN Lane have a pool?
No, 8606 W HELEN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8606 W HELEN Lane have accessible units?
No, 8606 W HELEN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8606 W HELEN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8606 W HELEN Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College