Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:26 AM
8339 N 56TH Avenue
8339 North 56th Avenue
No Longer Available
Pet Friendly Places
Location
8339 North 56th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Brick Rancher with New kitchen and attached double car garage. Tile throughout and fenced backyard. Great location and quiet street. Beautiful brick accents inside. Call today to preview!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8339 N 56TH Avenue have any available units?
8339 N 56TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8339 N 56TH Avenue have?
Some of 8339 N 56TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8339 N 56TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8339 N 56TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8339 N 56TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8339 N 56TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 8339 N 56TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8339 N 56TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 8339 N 56TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8339 N 56TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8339 N 56TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 8339 N 56TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8339 N 56TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8339 N 56TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8339 N 56TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8339 N 56TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
