7926 West Krall Street

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bedroom Glendale home in Chaparral Country subdivision. Single story with a big back yard. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Granite counters in kitchen and baths. Tile throughout. 2 car garage. Close to Westgate, shopping, dining, and entertainment.



Fee Structure:



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.