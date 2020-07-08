All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
7926 West Krall Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 11:15 PM

7926 West Krall Street

7926 West Krall Street · No Longer Available
Location

7926 West Krall Street, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bedroom Glendale home in Chaparral Country subdivision. Single story with a big back yard. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Granite counters in kitchen and baths. Tile throughout. 2 car garage. Close to Westgate, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Fee Structure:

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7926 West Krall Street have any available units?
7926 West Krall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7926 West Krall Street currently offering any rent specials?
7926 West Krall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7926 West Krall Street pet-friendly?
No, 7926 West Krall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7926 West Krall Street offer parking?
Yes, 7926 West Krall Street offers parking.
Does 7926 West Krall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7926 West Krall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7926 West Krall Street have a pool?
No, 7926 West Krall Street does not have a pool.
Does 7926 West Krall Street have accessible units?
No, 7926 West Krall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7926 West Krall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7926 West Krall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7926 West Krall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7926 West Krall Street does not have units with air conditioning.

