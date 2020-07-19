All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:29 AM

7916 W Sierra Vista Dr

7916 West Sierra Vista Drive · (480) 626-4062
Location

7916 West Sierra Vista Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1991 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Nearest Cross Streets are Glendale Avenue and 83rd Avenue
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 1,991
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking

No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner lot Glendale home. This home features tile flooring in all living areas with neutral carpeting in the bedrooms. Neutral paint, 2? window blinds and upgraded fixtures. Very nice kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, large island, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large master suite with walk-in closet double sinks and separate shower. Backyard includes covered patio with extended pavers with fire pit and sitting area. Easy access to the 101 freeway, schools, shopping and restaurants.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr have any available units?
7916 W Sierra Vista Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr have?
Some of 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7916 W Sierra Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7916 W Sierra Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
