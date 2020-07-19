7916 W Sierra Vista Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Nearest Cross Streets are Glendale Avenue and 83rd Avenue

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 1,991

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking



No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner lot Glendale home. This home features tile flooring in all living areas with neutral carpeting in the bedrooms. Neutral paint, 2? window blinds and upgraded fixtures. Very nice kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, large island, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large master suite with walk-in closet double sinks and separate shower. Backyard includes covered patio with extended pavers with fire pit and sitting area. Easy access to the 101 freeway, schools, shopping and restaurants.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.