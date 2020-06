Amenities

THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME IS READY TO MOVE IN!!! Single Level end unit, 2 of the 3 Bdrm with walk-in closets, 2 Bath. Spacious Kitchen with Built-In Cook top. 2 assigned Covered Parking plus street parking right next to unit. Covered patio and 2 storage spaces. Bright Kitchen and tile flooring throughout, Community Pool, clubhouse, and walking paths. Just minutes from Westgate, Downtown Phoenix and Restaurants, Shopping and Easy Access to Freeways. Please call for showing appointment.