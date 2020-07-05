7832 N 60TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, extended drive, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a covered patio area, and a privacy fence. The interior features vinyl plank and stylish tile flooring throughout, a fireplace in the living room, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.