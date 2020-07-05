All apartments in Glendale
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:56 AM

7832 N 60TH Avenue

7832 North 60th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7832 North 60th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, extended drive, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a covered patio area, and a privacy fence. The interior features vinyl plank and stylish tile flooring throughout, a fireplace in the living room, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7832 N 60TH Avenue have any available units?
7832 N 60TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7832 N 60TH Avenue have?
Some of 7832 N 60TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7832 N 60TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7832 N 60TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7832 N 60TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7832 N 60TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7832 N 60TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7832 N 60TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 7832 N 60TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7832 N 60TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7832 N 60TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 7832 N 60TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7832 N 60TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7832 N 60TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7832 N 60TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7832 N 60TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

