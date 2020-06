Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Shea home ready NOW! Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths; open floor plan with an over sized eat-in kitchen that includes appliances and large pantry. This home also features inside laundry, ceiling fans in all the right places-- and, just in time for summer take a look at that cozy covered patio, and sparkling play pool! MOVE IN READY- Schedule a tour today!