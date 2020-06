Amenities

Gorgeous remodeled 3/2 in great location! This home has been remodeled and is in great condition. New white cabinets and backslash. Beautiful quartz counter tops. Great looking new quality ceramic tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Large private backyard with storage shed, 1 CAR GARAGE AND INSIDE LAUNDRY. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. GREAT LOCATION NEAR FREEWAY,SHOPPING CENTERS AND SCHOOLS. READY TO MOVE IN!!!