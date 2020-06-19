All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:31 AM

7539 W SEQUOIA Drive

7539 West Sequoia Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7539 West Sequoia Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home nestled on the 2nd Fairway of Arrowhead Country Club. 3 bedrooms with 2 baths, tile and wood laminate flooring through out the house. Large open kitchen with Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and lots of natural light, washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Spacious family room with wood burning fireplace, french doors leading outside to the Endless golf course views, very easy access to freeways, just minuets to popular restaurants and shopping. Home is also available for a 2 year lease at 1725.00 per month plus rental tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive have any available units?
7539 W SEQUOIA Drive has a unit available for $1,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive have?
Some of 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7539 W SEQUOIA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive does offer parking.
Does 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive have a pool?
No, 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7539 W SEQUOIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
