7539 W SEQUOIA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home nestled on the 2nd Fairway of Arrowhead Country Club. 3 bedrooms with 2 baths, tile and wood laminate flooring through out the house. Large open kitchen with Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and lots of natural light, washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Spacious family room with wood burning fireplace, french doors leading outside to the Endless golf course views, very easy access to freeways, just minuets to popular restaurants and shopping. Home is also available for a 2 year lease at 1725.00 per month plus rental tax.