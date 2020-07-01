All apartments in Glendale
Last updated January 29 2020 at 3:08 AM

7386 West Solano Drive North

7386 W Solano Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

7386 W Solano Dr S, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled--Floor to Ceiling! Gorgeous home at 75th Ave and Bethany Home. This home is a two story home (over 2400 sq ft) with stucco walls, 2 car garage, a tile roof, private patio, and a cozy back yard. The home features a living room, family room, kitchen, dining room, eat in kitchen, laundry room, pantry, and two and a half baths. The master bedroom has large closet and private bathroom. The house is all tile, has ceiling fans and blinds! Owner has included Dishwasher/Refrigerator/Stove and HOA dues with the rent! Ready for immediate move in! All new cabinets, paint, appliances, and flooring throughout home--just like a brand new house!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $500 refundable cleaning deposit. $1595 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7386 West Solano Drive North have any available units?
7386 West Solano Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7386 West Solano Drive North have?
Some of 7386 West Solano Drive North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7386 West Solano Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
7386 West Solano Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7386 West Solano Drive North pet-friendly?
No, 7386 West Solano Drive North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7386 West Solano Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 7386 West Solano Drive North offers parking.
Does 7386 West Solano Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7386 West Solano Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7386 West Solano Drive North have a pool?
No, 7386 West Solano Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 7386 West Solano Drive North have accessible units?
No, 7386 West Solano Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 7386 West Solano Drive North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7386 West Solano Drive North has units with dishwashers.

