7386 West Solano Drive North

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Completely Remodeled--Floor to Ceiling! Gorgeous home at 75th Ave and Bethany Home. This home is a two story home (over 2400 sq ft) with stucco walls, 2 car garage, a tile roof, private patio, and a cozy back yard. The home features a living room, family room, kitchen, dining room, eat in kitchen, laundry room, pantry, and two and a half baths. The master bedroom has large closet and private bathroom. The house is all tile, has ceiling fans and blinds! Owner has included Dishwasher/Refrigerator/Stove and HOA dues with the rent! Ready for immediate move in! All new cabinets, paint, appliances, and flooring throughout home--just like a brand new house!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $500 refundable cleaning deposit. $1595 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.