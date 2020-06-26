7351 W Oregon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Three Bed One Bath One Garage Cottages Styled House in Glendale - This Beautiful 3 Bed, One Bath, One Car Garage is spaciously laid out. Schedule a showing today this one wont last.



With titled floors throughout, Large Mater Suite with big walk-in closet this house is definitely priced just right. Great big backyard suitable for a family pet or just in time for summer family BBQ gathering.



Inquire today for more information or visit us at www.Taylorstmgmt.com to view more featured listings and available rentals. We look forward to hearing from you!



(RLNE4932787)