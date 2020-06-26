All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

7351 W Oregon Ave

7351 West Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7351 West Oregon Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Three Bed One Bath One Garage Cottages Styled House in Glendale - This Beautiful 3 Bed, One Bath, One Car Garage is spaciously laid out. Schedule a showing today this one wont last.

With titled floors throughout, Large Mater Suite with big walk-in closet this house is definitely priced just right. Great big backyard suitable for a family pet or just in time for summer family BBQ gathering.

Inquire today for more information or visit us at www.Taylorstmgmt.com to view more featured listings and available rentals. We look forward to hearing from you!

(RLNE4932787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7351 W Oregon Ave have any available units?
7351 W Oregon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7351 W Oregon Ave have?
Some of 7351 W Oregon Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7351 W Oregon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7351 W Oregon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7351 W Oregon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7351 W Oregon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7351 W Oregon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7351 W Oregon Ave offers parking.
Does 7351 W Oregon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7351 W Oregon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7351 W Oregon Ave have a pool?
No, 7351 W Oregon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7351 W Oregon Ave have accessible units?
No, 7351 W Oregon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7351 W Oregon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7351 W Oregon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
