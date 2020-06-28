All apartments in Glendale
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

7336 W PECK Drive

7336 West Peck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7336 West Peck Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rent or better yet Rent To Own! You will love this fabulously updated and renovated home. Featuring 4 bedrooms plus, 2 baths and a newly renovated interior. Property offers new sparkling white kitchen with granite counters and black appliances, 5 spacious bedrooms, brand new, gray, wood slate tile flooring in all the living areas and baths, carpet in the bedrooms. Large open great room with bonus family room. Low maintenance back yard with RV gate and full length extended covered patio. Available for move in September 1. See semi-private remarks for lease option details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7336 W PECK Drive have any available units?
7336 W PECK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7336 W PECK Drive have?
Some of 7336 W PECK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7336 W PECK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7336 W PECK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7336 W PECK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7336 W PECK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7336 W PECK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7336 W PECK Drive offers parking.
Does 7336 W PECK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7336 W PECK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7336 W PECK Drive have a pool?
No, 7336 W PECK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7336 W PECK Drive have accessible units?
No, 7336 W PECK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7336 W PECK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7336 W PECK Drive has units with dishwashers.
