7336 W PECK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rent or better yet Rent To Own! You will love this fabulously updated and renovated home. Featuring 4 bedrooms plus, 2 baths and a newly renovated interior. Property offers new sparkling white kitchen with granite counters and black appliances, 5 spacious bedrooms, brand new, gray, wood slate tile flooring in all the living areas and baths, carpet in the bedrooms. Large open great room with bonus family room. Low maintenance back yard with RV gate and full length extended covered patio. Available for move in September 1. See semi-private remarks for lease option details.