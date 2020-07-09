7242 N 77TH Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home in the beautiful Parkside subdivision in Glendale! This awesome new build features a spacious and open floorplan complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring in all living areas and plush carpeting in the bedrooms, gorgeous warm two-toned paint throughout, large walk in pantry, large walk in closet in the master suite with double sinks in master bathroom, huge backyard peppered with desert landscaping. Less than 3 miles to Westgate shopping, dining and entertainment district and the University Of Phoenix Stadium to catch an Arizona Cardinals game. Close to the 101 freeway. This home is priced to rent fast so don't miss out!