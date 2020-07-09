All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7242 N 77TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7242 N 77TH Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

7242 N 77TH Drive

7242 North 77th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7242 North 77th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home in the beautiful Parkside subdivision in Glendale! This awesome new build features a spacious and open floorplan complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring in all living areas and plush carpeting in the bedrooms, gorgeous warm two-toned paint throughout, large walk in pantry, large walk in closet in the master suite with double sinks in master bathroom, huge backyard peppered with desert landscaping. Less than 3 miles to Westgate shopping, dining and entertainment district and the University Of Phoenix Stadium to catch an Arizona Cardinals game. Close to the 101 freeway. This home is priced to rent fast so don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7242 N 77TH Drive have any available units?
7242 N 77TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7242 N 77TH Drive have?
Some of 7242 N 77TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7242 N 77TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7242 N 77TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7242 N 77TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7242 N 77TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7242 N 77TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7242 N 77TH Drive offers parking.
Does 7242 N 77TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7242 N 77TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7242 N 77TH Drive have a pool?
No, 7242 N 77TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7242 N 77TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 7242 N 77TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7242 N 77TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7242 N 77TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Galleria North
10854 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College