Last updated August 7 2019 at 5:40 AM

7230 North 58th Drive

7230 North 58th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7230 North 58th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unique home located in the historic district of Glendale has been completely renovated. We spared no expense in restoring the unique characteristics of this 100year old home. We are looking for a tenant who can appreciate and take care of this home. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. The home is old but feels brand new.

Call or text Barb 602-369-6116 to set an appointment to view.

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7230 North 58th Drive have any available units?
7230 North 58th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7230 North 58th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7230 North 58th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7230 North 58th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7230 North 58th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7230 North 58th Drive offer parking?
No, 7230 North 58th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7230 North 58th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7230 North 58th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7230 North 58th Drive have a pool?
No, 7230 North 58th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7230 North 58th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7230 North 58th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7230 North 58th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7230 North 58th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7230 North 58th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7230 North 58th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
