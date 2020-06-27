7230 North 58th Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unique home located in the historic district of Glendale has been completely renovated. We spared no expense in restoring the unique characteristics of this 100year old home. We are looking for a tenant who can appreciate and take care of this home. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. The home is old but feels brand new.



Call or text Barb 602-369-6116 to set an appointment to view.



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.