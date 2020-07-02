All apartments in Glendale
7209 N 72ND Drive
7209 N 72ND Drive

7209 North 72nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7209 North 72nd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gated community of Westglen Villas with community pool has an immaculate home with 3 bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage and covered patio for rent. Featuring maple cabinets, black kitchen appliances, 18'' tile flooring, raised master vanity with double sinks, cultured marble bath tops. Low-maintenance backyard in Westglen Villas with a community pool, park and walking paths. Located less than 5 miles to University of Phoenix Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, and Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7209 N 72ND Drive have any available units?
7209 N 72ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7209 N 72ND Drive have?
Some of 7209 N 72ND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7209 N 72ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7209 N 72ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7209 N 72ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7209 N 72ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7209 N 72ND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7209 N 72ND Drive offers parking.
Does 7209 N 72ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7209 N 72ND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7209 N 72ND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7209 N 72ND Drive has a pool.
Does 7209 N 72ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 7209 N 72ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7209 N 72ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7209 N 72ND Drive has units with dishwashers.

