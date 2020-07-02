7209 N 72ND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gated community of Westglen Villas with community pool has an immaculate home with 3 bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage and covered patio for rent. Featuring maple cabinets, black kitchen appliances, 18'' tile flooring, raised master vanity with double sinks, cultured marble bath tops. Low-maintenance backyard in Westglen Villas with a community pool, park and walking paths. Located less than 5 miles to University of Phoenix Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, and Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.