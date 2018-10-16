7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05

Amenities
*AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 10/1/19*
Gorgeous small complex in the heart of the Glendale historic district. Six unit total, two townhomes out front, and behind the townhomes are the rest of the apts (4 one bedrooms) community courtyard to chill and enjoy with your neighbors.
Community Laundry room on site
Carport parking (one assigned)
Chill/hang out areas
Like new appliances
Walk in closets
Spacious unit
Bedroom size 12ft x 11ft
Glendale Glitters, the delicious Haus Murphy's, Community Parks nearby
Utilities: Water sewer and trash included, Electric (aps) not included