All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:27 AM

7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05

7146 North 57th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7146 North 57th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
*AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 10/1/19*
Gorgeous small complex in the heart of the Glendale historic district. Six unit total, two townhomes out front, and behind the townhomes are the rest of the apts (4 one bedrooms) community courtyard to chill and enjoy with your neighbors.
Community Laundry room on site
Carport parking (one assigned)
Chill/hang out areas
Like new appliances
Walk in closets
Spacious unit
Bedroom size 12ft x 11ft

Glendale Glitters, the delicious Haus Murphy's, Community Parks nearby

Utilities: Water sewer and trash included, Electric (aps) not included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 have any available units?
7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 have?
Some of 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 currently offering any rent specials?
7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 pet-friendly?
No, 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 offer parking?
Yes, 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 offers parking.
Does 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 have a pool?
No, 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 does not have a pool.
Does 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 have accessible units?
No, 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 does not have accessible units.
Does 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7146 N. 57th Ave, Unit 05 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College