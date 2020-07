Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath-Master Bedroom Suite is well appointed with sitting room, walk-in closet, Center Island Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Large Living room. The Master Bathroom features double sinks, separate tub & shower, and a private toilet room. The backyard is finished and ready to host outdoor activities with extensive patio areas and attractive landscape. Great location, the home is in a North/South exposure. Close to Loop 101 Fwy, close to everything, minutes Arrowhead Mall.