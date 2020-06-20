All apartments in Glendale
7034 W IRMA Lane
7034 W IRMA Lane

7034 West Irma Lane · (602) 832-3917
Location

7034 West Irma Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2114 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Fabulous executive home~fully remodeled, 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 3 car garage house for rent in highly sought after Sierra Verde community in Arrowhead, Glendale. Walk to open lakes, greenbelts, parks, playgrounds, ramadas etc. This community is an oasis in the desert. Close to 101, shops, restaurants and the Arrowhead Mall. Distinguished elementary, middle and high schools. There are plantation shutters and upgraded sunscreens throughout the house which are great energy savers. Beautiful tile floors in living room and family room and laminate wood flooring in all the bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Grassy backyard with plenty of room for entertainment/play. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7034 W IRMA Lane have any available units?
7034 W IRMA Lane has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7034 W IRMA Lane have?
Some of 7034 W IRMA Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7034 W IRMA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7034 W IRMA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7034 W IRMA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7034 W IRMA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7034 W IRMA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7034 W IRMA Lane does offer parking.
Does 7034 W IRMA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7034 W IRMA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7034 W IRMA Lane have a pool?
No, 7034 W IRMA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7034 W IRMA Lane have accessible units?
No, 7034 W IRMA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7034 W IRMA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7034 W IRMA Lane has units with dishwashers.
