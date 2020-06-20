7034 W IRMA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Fabulous executive home~fully remodeled, 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 3 car garage house for rent in highly sought after Sierra Verde community in Arrowhead, Glendale. Walk to open lakes, greenbelts, parks, playgrounds, ramadas etc. This community is an oasis in the desert. Close to 101, shops, restaurants and the Arrowhead Mall. Distinguished elementary, middle and high schools. There are plantation shutters and upgraded sunscreens throughout the house which are great energy savers. Beautiful tile floors in living room and family room and laminate wood flooring in all the bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Grassy backyard with plenty of room for entertainment/play. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups.