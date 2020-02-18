All apartments in Glendale
7005 W MURIEL Drive
7005 W MURIEL Drive

7005 West Muriel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7005 West Muriel Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Coventry Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home has everything you could ever dream of! 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Ceramic tile in all the right places. Beautiful gourmet island kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of cabinets. Stainless steel appliances, double oven w/warmer, large pantry, trash compactor! Roomy master bedroom w/double door entrance. His & hers walk in closets, huge master bath w/double vanities and separate garden tub and shower. Hard-to-find 5th bedroom down. Resort-like backyard features fenced play pool & tastefully landscaped yard. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 W MURIEL Drive have any available units?
7005 W MURIEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7005 W MURIEL Drive have?
Some of 7005 W MURIEL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7005 W MURIEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7005 W MURIEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 W MURIEL Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7005 W MURIEL Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7005 W MURIEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7005 W MURIEL Drive offers parking.
Does 7005 W MURIEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7005 W MURIEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 W MURIEL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7005 W MURIEL Drive has a pool.
Does 7005 W MURIEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 7005 W MURIEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 W MURIEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7005 W MURIEL Drive has units with dishwashers.

