7005 W MURIEL Drive

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

This home has everything you could ever dream of! 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Ceramic tile in all the right places. Beautiful gourmet island kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of cabinets. Stainless steel appliances, double oven w/warmer, large pantry, trash compactor! Roomy master bedroom w/double door entrance. His & hers walk in closets, huge master bath w/double vanities and separate garden tub and shower. Hard-to-find 5th bedroom down. Resort-like backyard features fenced play pool & tastefully landscaped yard. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).