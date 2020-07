Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Great Location! 3 bed plus office -- RV side gate -- Next to park -- Clean! - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with an office that could be a 4th bedroom; Open floorplan w/lots of light and vaulted ceilings! Great room with dining area off of the kitchen; Bedrooms are split - master has a huge walk in closet, separate tub and shower; Low maintenance desert front yard & RV gate for your toys! Your new home is right across from a greenbelt and community park; Great location - close to the new sports facilities, mall and shopping. Must See Rent Ready



-Min credit score 600 (if less require more deposit)

-No prior evictions or felonies

-3 times the rent in income

-Do not work with Section 8



*Pets accepted with pet restrictions, non refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Ask for details.



(RLNE5896797)