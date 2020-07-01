All apartments in Glendale
6911 W SAINT JOHN Road

6911 West Saint John Road · No Longer Available
Location

6911 West Saint John Road, Glendale, AZ 85308
Coventry Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
WOW! This is not your average rental. This single level, 4 bed, 2 bath home features a split floorpan and 2600 sq.ft. of luxury living at it's finest. From the perfectly manicured yard to the kitchen fitting for a professional chef, quality is evident in the details. Open the door to travertine floors, high ceilings & an abundance of windows making this formal living and dining space light, bright and inviting. Gourmet kitchen includes gas range, double ovens, oversized side by side refrigerator, built in microwave, tons of cabinets for storage, granite counters and overlooks the dining and family room. Making this perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. Expansive Master Suite has a private entrance leading to your backyard oasis and a spa like bathroom with custom vanities,vessel sinks, large soaking tub, HUGE walk in shower and HUGE walk in closet. The other bedrooms are generously sized and the hall bathroom is of the same quality as the master. The backyard has a large grassy area, beautiful trees, bushes and vegetation, private pool with water fall and extended covered patio. A nice, relaxing place to unwind at the end of a long day. All of this in a prime location near Arrowhead, shopping, restaurants, night life, freeway, parks, schools and mins to WestGate, State Farm Stadium for Cardinals games, concerts or events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road have any available units?
6911 W SAINT JOHN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road have?
Some of 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6911 W SAINT JOHN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road offer parking?
Yes, 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road offers parking.
Does 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road have a pool?
Yes, 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road has a pool.
Does 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road have accessible units?
No, 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6911 W SAINT JOHN Road has units with dishwashers.

