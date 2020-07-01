6911 W SAINT JOHN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

WOW! This is not your average rental. This single level, 4 bed, 2 bath home features a split floorpan and 2600 sq.ft. of luxury living at it's finest. From the perfectly manicured yard to the kitchen fitting for a professional chef, quality is evident in the details. Open the door to travertine floors, high ceilings & an abundance of windows making this formal living and dining space light, bright and inviting. Gourmet kitchen includes gas range, double ovens, oversized side by side refrigerator, built in microwave, tons of cabinets for storage, granite counters and overlooks the dining and family room. Making this perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. Expansive Master Suite has a private entrance leading to your backyard oasis and a spa like bathroom with custom vanities,vessel sinks, large soaking tub, HUGE walk in shower and HUGE walk in closet. The other bedrooms are generously sized and the hall bathroom is of the same quality as the master. The backyard has a large grassy area, beautiful trees, bushes and vegetation, private pool with water fall and extended covered patio. A nice, relaxing place to unwind at the end of a long day. All of this in a prime location near Arrowhead, shopping, restaurants, night life, freeway, parks, schools and mins to WestGate, State Farm Stadium for Cardinals games, concerts or events.