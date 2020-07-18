All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6821 W Aire Libre Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6821 W Aire Libre Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6821 W Aire Libre Ave

6821 West Aire Libre Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6821 West Aire Libre Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Extravagant two story 3 bedroom 2.50 bathroom home with open floor plan. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher Elect. Range/Oven, Breakfast bar, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet also a master bathroom. All other rooms spacious. Backyard is beautifully landscaped and includes 2 car garage and covered patio area for your enjoyment. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 W Aire Libre Ave have any available units?
6821 W Aire Libre Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6821 W Aire Libre Ave have?
Some of 6821 W Aire Libre Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6821 W Aire Libre Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6821 W Aire Libre Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 W Aire Libre Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6821 W Aire Libre Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6821 W Aire Libre Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6821 W Aire Libre Ave offers parking.
Does 6821 W Aire Libre Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6821 W Aire Libre Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 W Aire Libre Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6821 W Aire Libre Ave has a pool.
Does 6821 W Aire Libre Ave have accessible units?
No, 6821 W Aire Libre Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 W Aire Libre Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6821 W Aire Libre Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Galleria North
10854 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College