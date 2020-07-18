6821 W Aire Libre Ave

Amenities

Extravagant two story 3 bedroom 2.50 bathroom home with open floor plan. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher Elect. Range/Oven, Breakfast bar, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet also a master bathroom. All other rooms spacious. Backyard is beautifully landscaped and includes 2 car garage and covered patio area for your enjoyment. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!