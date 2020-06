Amenities

THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME ON A LARGE LOT! READY FOR NEW TENANTS. JUST REMODELED ALL NEW PAINT, NEWER APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, SKYLIGHTS IN THE KITCHEN AND MUCH MORE! LARGE COVERED PATIO AND LARGE BACK YARD FOR FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THIS HOME HAS A LARGE FAMILY ROOM THAT OPENS OUT TO THE PATIO, THE HOME HAS AN INSIDE LAUNDRY. RV GATE WITH CEMENT PAD, 2 LARGE STORAGE SHEDS AND A SINGLE CAR GARAGE. CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING!