6747 W CREST Lane

Beautiful Pool Home in Hillcrest ranch. This home features include an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen w granite counter, an island, stainless appliances and a breakfast nook. The Kitchen opens into a large entertainment area. The owners suite is spacious and the owners bath was beautifully updated in 2017.with soaking tub , gorgeous tile shower and separate vanities. The guest bathroom was also updated in 2017 with a beautiful shower and barn door. Backyard feature includes a covered patio, BBQ island and a Pebble Tec pool. Plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout and added bonus no carpet. Hardwood floors in living room and owners suite. The property is within walking distance of schools,restaurants, shopping and great hiking trails.