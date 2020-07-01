All apartments in Glendale
6747 W CREST Lane
6747 W CREST Lane

6747 West Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6747 West Crest Lane, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Pool Home in Hillcrest ranch. This home features include an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen w granite counter, an island, stainless appliances and a breakfast nook. The Kitchen opens into a large entertainment area. The owners suite is spacious and the owners bath was beautifully updated in 2017.with soaking tub , gorgeous tile shower and separate vanities. The guest bathroom was also updated in 2017 with a beautiful shower and barn door. Backyard feature includes a covered patio, BBQ island and a Pebble Tec pool. Plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout and added bonus no carpet. Hardwood floors in living room and owners suite. The property is within walking distance of schools,restaurants, shopping and great hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6747 W CREST Lane have any available units?
6747 W CREST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6747 W CREST Lane have?
Some of 6747 W CREST Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6747 W CREST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6747 W CREST Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6747 W CREST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6747 W CREST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6747 W CREST Lane offer parking?
No, 6747 W CREST Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6747 W CREST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6747 W CREST Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6747 W CREST Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6747 W CREST Lane has a pool.
Does 6747 W CREST Lane have accessible units?
No, 6747 W CREST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6747 W CREST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6747 W CREST Lane has units with dishwashers.

