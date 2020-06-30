6732 N 62nd Ave 21245090 - Location 033

Amenities

3 Bed / 2 Bath with all utilities Section 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: ORCHARD



This remodeled home has endless possibilities with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. The lot on this home is huge with a gate separating the back half of the lot. From the front door you walk into the living room with the galley kitchen off to the side. Just across the street there is a beautiful park with a basketball court and children's playground. Easy access to US60 as well as plenty of shopping and the Westgate just a few miles up the road. Washer & Dryer Included!! SORRY NO PETS



Cross Streets: 59TH & GLENDALE Directions: WEST ON GLENDALE, SOUTH ON 62ND AVENUE TO PROPERTY



