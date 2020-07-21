6710 W RUTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This excellent 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Peoria features a 2 car garage, small fenced yard and a huge private rooftop balcony! Great location near Glendale Community College. Nicely remodeled with wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!), and upgraded cabinets, countertops and fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms. Living room, kitchen and 1 bedroom are downstairs and the master bedroom + a small loft area are upstairs. Master bedroom features double sinks and a sliding glass door with private access to a huge roof-top balcony space. This unit also has a small private yard downstairs. Charming, well kept community with sparkling community pool and spa, lush green common areas, BBQ/ramada space. You are going to love living here!