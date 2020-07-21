All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6710 W RUTH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6710 W RUTH Avenue
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:43 PM

6710 W RUTH Avenue

6710 West Ruth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6710 West Ruth Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This excellent 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Peoria features a 2 car garage, small fenced yard and a huge private rooftop balcony! Great location near Glendale Community College. Nicely remodeled with wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!), and upgraded cabinets, countertops and fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms. Living room, kitchen and 1 bedroom are downstairs and the master bedroom + a small loft area are upstairs. Master bedroom features double sinks and a sliding glass door with private access to a huge roof-top balcony space. This unit also has a small private yard downstairs. Charming, well kept community with sparkling community pool and spa, lush green common areas, BBQ/ramada space. You are going to love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 W RUTH Avenue have any available units?
6710 W RUTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6710 W RUTH Avenue have?
Some of 6710 W RUTH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 W RUTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6710 W RUTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 W RUTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6710 W RUTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6710 W RUTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6710 W RUTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 6710 W RUTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6710 W RUTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 W RUTH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6710 W RUTH Avenue has a pool.
Does 6710 W RUTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6710 W RUTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 W RUTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6710 W RUTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Galleria North
10854 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College