Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Glendale! Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Walk in shower in the master bedroom. Lots of storage in hallway closets. Washer/dryer inside! Great location. Close to Arrowhead Town Center, Peoria Sports Complex, and easy access to the i17 and the 101 freeways. Come take a look!