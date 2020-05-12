All apartments in Glendale
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:36 AM

6479 W Freeway Ln

6479 W Freeway Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6479 W Freeway Ln, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Glendale three bedroom, two and 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage corner lot!
This beautiful home borders a community desert area!
Awesome separate dining and living area down stairs with a half bath. All new wood flooring!
Upstairs you will find a huge loft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a laundry room.
Gigantic master walk in closet!
Dual climate zone for reduced a/c bills (One thermostat downstairs, one upstairs.)
Low maintenance landscaping in the front and back yard.
No pets accepted

Please call or Email Tim
Tim@azrentalhomes.com
480.588.5333 ext. 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6479 W Freeway Ln have any available units?
6479 W Freeway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6479 W Freeway Ln have?
Some of 6479 W Freeway Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6479 W Freeway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6479 W Freeway Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6479 W Freeway Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6479 W Freeway Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6479 W Freeway Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6479 W Freeway Ln offers parking.
Does 6479 W Freeway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6479 W Freeway Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6479 W Freeway Ln have a pool?
No, 6479 W Freeway Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6479 W Freeway Ln have accessible units?
No, 6479 W Freeway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6479 W Freeway Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6479 W Freeway Ln has units with dishwashers.
