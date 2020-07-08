6440 W Windsor Blvd.

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/793dec804f ----
BEAUTIFUL 4bd/2ba home with POOL!! Pool service is INCLUDED! Large home (nearly 2000 sf) with 2 car garage. Tile in main living areas. Nice sized Formal Living and Dining room, great for entertaining. Large Eat-in Kitchen. Covered Patio, grass area and fenced POOL. 2 Car Garage & Shed. Nice sized inside laundry room with built in shelves.
STATUS: OCCUPIED UNTIL 3/31/2019
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive text or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card
More Information: Owner requires 1.5x rent amount for security deposit
AREA INFORMATION: 1990 sq ft
FLOORING: tile/laminate wood
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave Dishwasher
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1961
YARD: desert/grass
Additional Amenities:pool service included
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $250 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent plus $195 lease admin fee and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 per pet per month fee and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: NO HOA
PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.
Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696
12 Months
Disposal
Pool
W/D Hookups Only