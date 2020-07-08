6440 W Windsor Blvd.

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 4bd/2ba home with POOL!! Pool service is INCLUDED! Large home (nearly 2000 sf) with 2 car garage. Tile in main living areas. Nice sized Formal Living and Dining room, great for entertaining. Large Eat-in Kitchen. Covered Patio, grass area and fenced POOL. 2 Car Garage & Shed. Nice sized inside laundry room with built in shelves.



STATUS: OCCUPIED UNTIL 3/31/2019

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



More Information: Owner requires 1.5x rent amount for security deposit



AREA INFORMATION: 1990 sq ft

FLOORING: tile/laminate wood

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave Dishwasher

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1961

YARD: desert/grass

Additional Amenities:pool service included



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $250 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent plus $195 lease admin fee and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 per pet per month fee and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: NO HOA



PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



Service Star Realty

2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA

Phone: 1 480-426-9696



