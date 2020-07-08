All apartments in Glendale
6440 W Windsor Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6440 W Windsor Blvd

6440 West Windsor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6440 West Windsor Boulevard, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/793dec804f ----

BEAUTIFUL 4bd/2ba home with POOL!! Pool service is INCLUDED! Large home (nearly 2000 sf) with 2 car garage. Tile in main living areas. Nice sized Formal Living and Dining room, great for entertaining. Large Eat-in Kitchen. Covered Patio, grass area and fenced POOL. 2 Car Garage & Shed. Nice sized inside laundry room with built in shelves.

STATUS: OCCUPIED UNTIL 3/31/2019
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive text or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information: Owner requires 1.5x rent amount for security deposit

AREA INFORMATION: 1990 sq ft
FLOORING: tile/laminate wood
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave Dishwasher
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1961
YARD: desert/grass
Additional Amenities:pool service included

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $250 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent plus $195 lease admin fee and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 per pet per month fee and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: NO HOA

PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months

Disposal
Pool
W/D Hookups Only

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6440 W Windsor Blvd have any available units?
6440 W Windsor Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6440 W Windsor Blvd have?
Some of 6440 W Windsor Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6440 W Windsor Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6440 W Windsor Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 W Windsor Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6440 W Windsor Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6440 W Windsor Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6440 W Windsor Blvd offers parking.
Does 6440 W Windsor Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 W Windsor Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 W Windsor Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6440 W Windsor Blvd has a pool.
Does 6440 W Windsor Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6440 W Windsor Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 W Windsor Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6440 W Windsor Blvd has units with dishwashers.

