6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Complete Contemporary stunning remodel! Cul De Sac corner lot, Custom Remodel, Horse Property w/ Corral, 2 wood burning fireplaces, circular driveway Brand new garage...... Move In Ready! Gorgeous home featuring HUGE property w/ 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a great room and NO HOA! Open concept floor plan with new wood grain tile throughout. Kitchen features updated cabinets, quartz counter-tops, & just installed stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a spacious private bathroom, custom rainfall shower and a large, designer walk-in closet. Private pool in the resort like backyard backyard. OVER AN ACRE!