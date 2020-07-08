All apartments in Glendale
6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive

6439 West Greenbriar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6439 West Greenbriar Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Complete Contemporary stunning remodel! Cul De Sac corner lot, Custom Remodel, Horse Property w/ Corral, 2 wood burning fireplaces, circular driveway Brand new garage...... Move In Ready! Gorgeous home featuring HUGE property w/ 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a great room and NO HOA! Open concept floor plan with new wood grain tile throughout. Kitchen features updated cabinets, quartz counter-tops, & just installed stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a spacious private bathroom, custom rainfall shower and a large, designer walk-in closet. Private pool in the resort like backyard backyard. OVER AN ACRE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive have any available units?
6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive have?
Some of 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive offers parking.
Does 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive has a pool.
Does 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6439 W GREENBRIAR Drive has units with dishwashers.

