6423 W. ESCUDA RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

AMAZING 4 BED, 2.5 BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR 67TH AVE & UNION HILLS - AMAZING RENTAL IN ARROWHEAD RANCH. LOVELY COMMUNITY MINUTES TO COMMUNITY PARKS, SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS AND LOOP 101. 4 BEDROOMS PLUS 2.5 BATHS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS IN THE FRONT WINDOW & WOOD BLINDS THROUGHOUT, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. KITCHEN HAS ISLAND OVER LOOKING FAMILY ROOM, SEPARATE FORMAL DINING AND LIVING ROOM. TILE THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR, INCLUDES FRONT LOADING WASHER & DRYER. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH BUILT IN CABINETS. COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING THE PEBBLE TEC POOL WITH A WATERFALL. POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. HUGE ELECTRICAL SAVINGS WITH SOLOR PANELS INCLUDED. $500 DISCOUNT OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT.



(RLNE3725686)