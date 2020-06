Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carpet refrigerator

Great home in Arrowhead Ranch! - Very clean and spacious single level home, close to many local amenities. Three bedrooms, two baths, living room, dining room, family room, kitchen and breakfast nook, all laid out in a great floorplan. Tile and carpet, 2' blinds. Backyard features grassy area fruit and a fig trees! Available for immediate move-in. Rental tax applies, $40 per adult background check. Call or text with questions. Lisa Cameron/Realty Executives (858)255-1675.



(RLNE3696912)