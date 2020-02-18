6308 W ONYX Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Totally up-and-coming community. 1 block from Sahuaro Ranch Park. Easy access to Glendale Community College and cultural area. 3 bedroom, single-story home has fresh paint and new carpet. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wood blinds throughout. Split master floorplan. Eat-in kitchen with tile floors, glass cooktop stove, refrigerator and lots of storage. Beautiful backyard with fenced play pool and lots of cool grass and covered patio. Yard & pool are fully maintained by landlord. Lots of storage; 2-car garage. SORRY NO PETS.