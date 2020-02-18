All apartments in Glendale
6308 W ONYX Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6308 W ONYX Avenue

6308 West Onyx Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6308 West Onyx Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Totally up-and-coming community. 1 block from Sahuaro Ranch Park. Easy access to Glendale Community College and cultural area. 3 bedroom, single-story home has fresh paint and new carpet. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wood blinds throughout. Split master floorplan. Eat-in kitchen with tile floors, glass cooktop stove, refrigerator and lots of storage. Beautiful backyard with fenced play pool and lots of cool grass and covered patio. Yard & pool are fully maintained by landlord. Lots of storage; 2-car garage. SORRY NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 W ONYX Avenue have any available units?
6308 W ONYX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6308 W ONYX Avenue have?
Some of 6308 W ONYX Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6308 W ONYX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6308 W ONYX Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 W ONYX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6308 W ONYX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6308 W ONYX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6308 W ONYX Avenue offers parking.
Does 6308 W ONYX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6308 W ONYX Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 W ONYX Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6308 W ONYX Avenue has a pool.
Does 6308 W ONYX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6308 W ONYX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 W ONYX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6308 W ONYX Avenue has units with dishwashers.
