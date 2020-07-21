6232 W ORAIBI Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

ACCEPTED APPLICATION; WAITING FOR SIGNED LEASE**If you're fussy, here's your next home!**KITCHEN UPDATED in 2017 including high-end GRANITE, WHITE CABS, Whirlpool STAINLESS FRENCH DOOR FRIDGE, FLATTOP range with CONVECTION oven and microwave. Quiet BOSCH dishwasher too! Tile in all the right places; carpet in bedrooms and great room. Fabulous SPLIT PLAN with dramatic entry. LARGE BACKYARD with mature trees and grassy area. BIG master holds king-size bed and lots of furniture. Well-appointed MASTER BATH with double sinks, soak tub and enclosed shower. Private toilet room + huge walk-in closet. GREAT LOCATION...close to Honeywell, Midwestern, restaurants, shopping and more. Newer exterior paint. Owner agent & proud of this beautiful home. Bi-weekly landscaping included.