All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6232 W ORAIBI Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6232 W ORAIBI Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:25 PM

6232 W ORAIBI Drive

6232 West Oraibi Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6232 West Oraibi Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ACCEPTED APPLICATION; WAITING FOR SIGNED LEASE**If you're fussy, here's your next home!**KITCHEN UPDATED in 2017 including high-end GRANITE, WHITE CABS, Whirlpool STAINLESS FRENCH DOOR FRIDGE, FLATTOP range with CONVECTION oven and microwave. Quiet BOSCH dishwasher too! Tile in all the right places; carpet in bedrooms and great room. Fabulous SPLIT PLAN with dramatic entry. LARGE BACKYARD with mature trees and grassy area. BIG master holds king-size bed and lots of furniture. Well-appointed MASTER BATH with double sinks, soak tub and enclosed shower. Private toilet room + huge walk-in closet. GREAT LOCATION...close to Honeywell, Midwestern, restaurants, shopping and more. Newer exterior paint. Owner agent & proud of this beautiful home. Bi-weekly landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 W ORAIBI Drive have any available units?
6232 W ORAIBI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6232 W ORAIBI Drive have?
Some of 6232 W ORAIBI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6232 W ORAIBI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6232 W ORAIBI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 W ORAIBI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6232 W ORAIBI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6232 W ORAIBI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6232 W ORAIBI Drive offers parking.
Does 6232 W ORAIBI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6232 W ORAIBI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 W ORAIBI Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6232 W ORAIBI Drive has a pool.
Does 6232 W ORAIBI Drive have accessible units?
No, 6232 W ORAIBI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 W ORAIBI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6232 W ORAIBI Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College