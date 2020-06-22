All apartments in Glendale
6018 West Oregon Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:57 PM

6018 West Oregon Avenue

6018 West Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6018 West Oregon Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
All new appliances
Stadio
2 Bedroom with 2 Bathroom

Come home to your personal paradise and experience the convenience and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment community.

Spacious remodeled townhome has all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new laminate flooring and washer and dryer in unit. Back patio with storage and one covered parking space. We also have a BBQ in the pool area for your enjoyment.

For more information call or text 602-501-3889
Or email info@parryholdings.com

APPLY TODAY!
Application fee is $37 per applicate over 18 years of age
Rent amount $1099 plus applicable taxes
security deposit $400.00
non-refundable pet deposit $150
Pets welcome 15lb weight limit and limit 2 pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 West Oregon Avenue have any available units?
6018 West Oregon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6018 West Oregon Avenue have?
Some of 6018 West Oregon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 West Oregon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6018 West Oregon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 West Oregon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6018 West Oregon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6018 West Oregon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6018 West Oregon Avenue offers parking.
Does 6018 West Oregon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6018 West Oregon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 West Oregon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6018 West Oregon Avenue has a pool.
Does 6018 West Oregon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6018 West Oregon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 West Oregon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6018 West Oregon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

