Glendale, AZ
6016 West Vista Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6016 West Vista Avenue

6016 West Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6016 West Vista Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
wow! cute, clean and cozy 1/1 with all tile floors, vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms, water/sewer/trash/electric included, off street parking, private backyard, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 West Vista Avenue have any available units?
6016 West Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6016 West Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6016 West Vista Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 West Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6016 West Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6016 West Vista Avenue offer parking?
No, 6016 West Vista Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6016 West Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6016 West Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 West Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 6016 West Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6016 West Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6016 West Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 West Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6016 West Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6016 West Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6016 West Vista Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
