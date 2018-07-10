All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

6016 West Desert Cove Avenue

Location

6016 West Desert Cove Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming place, in Glendale, is ready for you to make your home! Recently updated with stylish fixtures, freshly painted walls, and professionally installed flooring are just a few things that you will love about this home. As you step in, you will be impressed with the openness of the living room thanks to the natural lighting and vaulted ceiling. The ceramic tile flooring adds a seamless transition from room to room where the flow continues to the kitchen. For added style, the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The cabinets painted in classic, white color add a touch of elegance to the room. Not to be outdone are the graciously sized bedrooms making it a great place to unwind after a hard day at work. When you are ready for a breath of fresh air, you can step out to the fenced backyard which offers a covered patio - perfect for entertaining. This is a great home that offers superb updates and plenty of room for all to enjoy. Lea
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue have any available units?
6016 West Desert Cove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue have?
Some of 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6016 West Desert Cove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue offer parking?
No, 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue have a pool?
No, 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6016 West Desert Cove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

