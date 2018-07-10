6016 West Desert Cove Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming place, in Glendale, is ready for you to make your home! Recently updated with stylish fixtures, freshly painted walls, and professionally installed flooring are just a few things that you will love about this home. As you step in, you will be impressed with the openness of the living room thanks to the natural lighting and vaulted ceiling. The ceramic tile flooring adds a seamless transition from room to room where the flow continues to the kitchen. For added style, the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The cabinets painted in classic, white color add a touch of elegance to the room. Not to be outdone are the graciously sized bedrooms making it a great place to unwind after a hard day at work. When you are ready for a breath of fresh air, you can step out to the fenced backyard which offers a covered patio - perfect for entertaining. This is a great home that offers superb updates and plenty of room for all to enjoy. Lea

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.