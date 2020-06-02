5966 W BLUE SKY Drive

Amenities

Stunning Home in the desirable Community of Arrowhead Ranch. 3bd/2ba plus office/den and 2010 sq ft. on a corner dead-end cul-de-sac. Gorgeous chefs kitchen, layered stone breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite countertops, beautiful ceramic tile floor and extensive use of wood cabinetry with hardware. Laminate wood floor in all the right places. Architectural layered stone fireplace in great room, newer plush neutral carpet and glass doors to patio. Formal dining/living rooms. Soothing color palette, ceiling fans, upgraded lighting and soaring ceilings. French double door entry to Den/Office off of foyer. Park-like backyard setting, lush green & colorful foliage, grass play area, covered patio and very private. Immaculate and move-in ready home! 300 ft to Community Park.