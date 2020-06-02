All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

5966 W BLUE SKY Drive

5966 West Blue Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5966 West Blue Sky Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Home in the desirable Community of Arrowhead Ranch. 3bd/2ba plus office/den and 2010 sq ft. on a corner dead-end cul-de-sac. Gorgeous chefs kitchen, layered stone breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite countertops, beautiful ceramic tile floor and extensive use of wood cabinetry with hardware. Laminate wood floor in all the right places. Architectural layered stone fireplace in great room, newer plush neutral carpet and glass doors to patio. Formal dining/living rooms. Soothing color palette, ceiling fans, upgraded lighting and soaring ceilings. French double door entry to Den/Office off of foyer. Park-like backyard setting, lush green & colorful foliage, grass play area, covered patio and very private. Immaculate and move-in ready home! 300 ft to Community Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive have any available units?
5966 W BLUE SKY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive have?
Some of 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5966 W BLUE SKY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive offers parking.
Does 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive have a pool?
No, 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive have accessible units?
No, 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5966 W BLUE SKY Drive has units with dishwashers.
